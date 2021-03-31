"Spain, which still has problems when it comes to national unity, wants to avoid being threatened by a process of `Balkanisation`," the historian Jose Alvarez Junco explained to online daily El Confidencial.Full Article
Spain’s World Cup qualifier vs Kosovo overshadowed by diplomatic row
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Qatar- Last-gasp Olmo strike gives Spain World Cup qualifying win in Georgia
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dani Olmo's injury-time strike gave Spain a 2-1 win in Georgia yesterday as the 2010 world champions got..
MENAFN.com