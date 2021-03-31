IPL 2021: I`m sure Rishabh Pant will be a talismanic leader, says Suresh Raina

Mid-Day

Delhi Capitals has appointed Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament, for the injured Shreyas Iyer, who has hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.

