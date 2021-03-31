Delhi Capitals has appointed Pant as the captain of the side for the upcoming season of the IPL. The wicket-keeper batsman will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament, for the injured Shreyas Iyer, who has hurt his left shoulder during the recently concluded India-England ODI series.Full Article
IPL 2021: I`m sure Rishabh Pant will be a talismanic leader, says Suresh Raina
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant will be a talismanic leader, says CSK’s Suresh Raina
Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will step in as skipper for the 14th edition of the tournament, for the injured Shreyas Iyer,..
Zee News
IPL 2021: 'Rishabh Pant will don Delhi Capitals' new cap with pride,' says CSK's 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina
Delhi Capitals has appointed Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.
DNA