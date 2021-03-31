‘Erling Haaland come outside’ – Borussia Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney nets astonishing scorpion kick in Denmark training to leave teammates stunned
Thomas Delaney stunned his Denmark teammates in training on Tuesday by scoring an astonishing scorpion kick. In preparation for his nation's World Cup qualifier vs Austria on Wednesday, the 29-year-old pulled off an outrageous acrobatic effort to leave players with their hands on their heads. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder's first effort on goal was saved