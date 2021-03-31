Shannon Sharpe: Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, is the second best QB in the NFL draft | UNDISPUTED

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields turned some heads yesterday when he ran the 40-yard dash in a blistering 4.44 seconds. Among QBs since 2000, only Robert Griffin III, Reggie McNeal, and our friend Michael Vick ran it faster. The performance made Fields the latest QB to try to assert himself as the second-best signal-caller in the class behind presumptive #1 pick Trevor Lawrence, as BYU’s Zach Wilson and Alabama’s Mac Jones have also generated major hype leading up to next month’s draft. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Justin Fields and Mac Jones in the upcoming NFL draft.