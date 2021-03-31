Antoine Walker on Kawhi Leonard leaving Clippers for Miami Heat: 'It's just not happening' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Look like Los Angeles Clippers' star Kawhi Leonard will be at the top of the Miami Heat's radar in this upcoming offseason, and with Kawhi not having the level of success he was hoping for in Los Angeles, some are asking what are the chances he takes the offer? Antoine Walker joins First Things First to talk about the possibility of Kawhi trading in his Clippers jersey for a Heat one.Full Article