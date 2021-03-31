Shannon Sharpe: Mark Murphy’s message hints Green Bay moving on from Aaron Rodgers I UNDISPUTED
Some expected the Green Bay Packers to restructure 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers' contract during the offseason to create cap room for the rest of the roster. However, that didn't happen and now Packers' CEO Mark Murphy brushed off three questions about Rodgers' contract, refusing to answer anything about quote 'any specific player.' Shannon Sharpe explains why Murphy's message indicates that Green Bay will move on from Rodgers.Full Article