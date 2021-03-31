Skip Bayless vehemently defends Kawhi's Clippers after upset loss to the Orlando Magic | UNDISPUTED

The Orlando Magic beat the Los Angeles Clippers 103-96 last night to snap LA’s 6-game winning streak. For the Clippers, it was a familiar story, as the team squandered a lead in the 4th quarter and let Orlando go on a 17-to-3 run to close the game. However, LA can point to its depleted lineup as an excuse yet again, as they played without Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Marcus Morris, or the newly acquired Rajon Rondo. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Clippers loss.