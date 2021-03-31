Colin Cowherd has updated his 2021 NFL Mock Draft after an impressive pro day from Justin Fields. Colin lays out which rookie players he believes will be the Top 10 Draft picks.Full Article
Colin Cowherd reveals his updated 2021 NFL Mock Draft | THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Colin Cowherd: Justin Fields’ Pro Day was a success , but Trevor Lawrence is a prodigy | THE HERD
FOX Sports
Justin Fields had his Pro Day yesterday, and blew the audience away with his performance, including a 4.44 40-yard dash. Despite..
You might like
More coverage
Peter Schrager: Don’t dismiss Mac Jones to 49ers after trading up to #3 overall | THE HERD
FOX Sports
Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the San Francisco 49ers trading up to #3 overall in the NFL draft. Hear why Schrager..