Greg Jennings: Packers relied too much on Aaron Rodgers to overcome mishaps I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

It was expected for the Green Bay Packers to restructure franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers' contract during the offseason to create some cap room. However, it did not happen, which means that Packers' CEO Mark Murphy is left trying to answer questions about Rodgers' status in Green Bay. Murphy brushed off several questions yesterday regarding Rodgers' contract saying quote 'I’m not going to get into specifics. Good try, though.' Greg Jennings discusses how the Packers are mishandling Rodgers.