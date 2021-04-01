2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane bags TOP scoring record, England beat Poland
Published
With his 10th career international goal from the spot, Harry Kane broke the Three Lions record that was previously held by Frank Lampard.Full Article
Published
With his 10th career international goal from the spot, Harry Kane broke the Three Lions record that was previously held by Frank Lampard.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Harry Kane ended his six-game England goal drought as he inspired a 2-0 win in Albania in yesterday's World..