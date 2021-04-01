Premier League transfer news: Chelsea join race to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfer amid Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Juventus interest
Published
Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer. The Liverpool midfielder, who is yet to sign a new deal at Anfield, will be out of contract at the end of the season. Wijnaldum, 30, has helped Liverpool win the Premier League title and Champions League trophy and remains an integral part […]Full Article