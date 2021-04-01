Shannon Sharpe: I am very encouraged for Laker Nation after Andre Drummond's debut | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: I am very encouraged for Laker Nation after Andre Drummond's debut | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports

Published

Andre Drummond’s debut with the Los Angeles Lakers did not go as well as the center had hoped. Drummond left the game in the 3rd quarter with a bruised toe and would not return in the Lakers 112-97 loss. The X-rays were negative and now he is listed as day-to-day after he said his toe was stepped on by Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez. Drummond finished with 4 points, a rebound, and a block in 14 minutes of play. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Drummond's debut.

Full Article