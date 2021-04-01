Skip Bayless: 49ers can’t control their own destiny with the No. 3 pick | UNDISPUTED

The San Francisco 49ers traded up to the 3rd overall pick and everyone assumed they had a plan, but that might not be the exact case. According to a report, San Francisco does plan on taking a quarterback with the selection but there is disagreement as to which one they should take. The report says that Kyle Shanahan is interested in one player while GM John Lynch is interested in another one. But, the report also said that both Kyle Shanahan and his father Mike quote 'run the organization,' and they have final say. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the 49ers' dilemma.