Skip Bayless on JJ Redick’s ‘troubling’ comments about the Pelicans’ front office | UNDISPUTED

JJ Redick did not hold back after the New Orleans Pelicans traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. The point guard said that he requested a trade in November so he could be closer to his family in Brooklyn, and that the Pelicans front office told him they would make sure he would end up in the Northeast, which obviously did not happen. After the trade he said quote, 'I don't think you're going to get honesty from that front office, objectively speaking.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Redick's comments.