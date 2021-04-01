Matt Leinart: Trevor Lawrence & Urban Meyer can successfully transform the Jaguars | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
Matt Leinart joins Emmanuel Acho and Bucky Brooks to discuss if Trevor Lawrence is more likely to succeed or fail in the NFL. Lawrence, who is suspected to be drafted No.1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, may have a tough time overcoming obstacles in the struggling organization. Hear why Matt Leinart believes Trevor Lawrence, along with the help of Urban Meyer, will transform Jacksonville into a successful organization.Full Article