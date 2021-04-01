Lydia Ko is among the early pace-setters at the first golf major of the year.Ko has mixed in five birdies with three bogeys to card a two-under par in the opening round of the ANA Inspiration in California.The 2016 champion is...Full Article
Golf: Lydia Ko four shots off leader in opening round of ANA Inspiration
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
