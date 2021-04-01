Blue Jays clip Yankees in the 10th in 3-2 Opening Day win

Blue Jays clip Yankees in the 10th in 3-2 Opening Day win

The New York Yankees dropped their first game of the season, 3-2, to the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings. Randal Grichuk was the hero, providing a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th. Yankee catcher Gary Sanchez started the season off on the right foot with a home run and stolen base in the loss.

