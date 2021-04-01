Miami Open: Evans/Skupski and Barty reach finals, Tsitsipas out
British pair Dan Evans and Neal Skupski reach the final of the Miami Open men's doubles, while top seed Ashleigh Barty moves into the women's final.Full Article
The Australian won the final nine points to finish off No.7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in their three-set quarter-final clash.