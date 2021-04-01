The New York Yankees dropped their first game of the season, 3-2, to the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings. Randal Grichuk was the hero, providing a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th. Yankee catcher Gary Sanchez started the season off on the right foot with a home run and stolen base in the loss.Full Article
Blue Jays clip Yankees in the 10th in 3-2 Opening Day win
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'We are ecstatic' Yankees fans cheer Opening Day
Reuters - Politics
Yankee Stadium's gates swung open for the first time in nearly 18 months on Thursday, as elated and emotional fans welcomed back..