The St. Louis Cardinals tagged Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo for eight runs, six of which came in the first inning. The Redbirds didn't look back from there and cruised to an 11-6 Opening Day win.Full Article
Cardinals jump all over Luis Castillo in 11-6 Opening Day win over Reds
