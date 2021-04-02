Major League Baseball: Fans return in limited numbers on 2021 opening day
Published
Fans return in limited numbers to Major League Baseball stadiums across the United States for the opening day of the 2021 season.Full Article
Published
Fans return in limited numbers to Major League Baseball stadiums across the United States for the opening day of the 2021 season.Full Article
Baseball is back in the Bay Area and so are the fans for the first time in over a year. Andrea Nakano reports from the Oakland..
Packing the stands