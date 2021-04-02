News24.com | Indian great Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised with coronavirus
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar entered hospital Friday as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus.Full Article
The former batsman announced on Twitter that it was a precautionary measure. He originally tested positive for the virus on March..