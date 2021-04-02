IPL 2021: MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan shares pic from honeymoon, netizens react

IPL 2021: MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan shares pic from honeymoon, netizens react

Zee News

Published

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa.

Full Article