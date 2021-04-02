Covid 19 coronavirus: Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar in hospital with Covid

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised, one week after testing positive for coronavirus. Tendulkar said in a tweet on Friday that "as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised"....

