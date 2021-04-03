Trevor Bauer notches 10 Ks in debut as Dodgers get 11-6 win over Rockies

FOX Sports

In Trevor Bauer's first start with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he notched 10 strikeouts and gave up four runs over 6.1 innings in an 11-6 win over the Colorado Rockies. Justin Turner also had a huge game, going 3-for-5 with three RBI.

