England Under-21s squad â€˜the envy of Europeâ€™ but theyâ€™re being led by â€˜defeatistâ€™ manager in Aidy Boothroyd amid Joe Cole links

England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd has been accused of having a â€˜defeatistâ€™ attitude amid reports ex-Three Lions international Joe Cole could replace him. talkSPORT has been told the Young Lionsâ€™ talented squad is â€˜the envy of Europeâ€™ but are being led by the wrong man after their embarrassing European Under-21 Championship exit. England, who boast [â€¦]