West Ham would ‘love’ to sign Tammy Abraham as Chelsea tipped not to sell striker despite Thomas Tuchel squad axe for West Brom humbling
West Ham would ‘love’ to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as a long-term replacement for Michail Antonio. That’s according to former Southampton and Republic of Ireland forward David Connolly, who was ‘surprised’ by Thomas Tuchel’s decision to leave the England international out of the Blues’ matchday squad for Saturday’s shock 5-2 defeat against West Brom. […]Full Article