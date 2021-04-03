Juventus feel ‘betrayed’ by Paulo Dybala’s coronavirus rule breach and want to sell Manchester United and Tottenham transfer target
Juventus feel ‘betrayed’ by Paulo Dybala’s actions after he breached coronavirus rules. Juve trio Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur have been suspended by the club after attending a party together during the international break. McKennie is alleged to have hosted a gathering of around 20 people at his villa, which has left Juventus chiefs furious, […]Full Article