Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 10 in his first start of the season for Philadelphia. The Phillies topped the Atlanta Braves, 4-0.Full Article
Zack Wheeler dazzles in first start as Phillies tops Braves, 4-0
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eflin guides Phils to sweep of Braves
The Phillies’ starting pitching continues to be unreal. It started with Aaron Nola, who had a quality start on Opening Day. Zack..
Upworthy