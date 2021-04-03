Zack Wheeler dazzles in first start as Phillies tops Braves, 4-0

Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out 10 in his first start of the season for Philadelphia. The Phillies topped the Atlanta Braves, 4-0.

