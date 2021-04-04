Mark Titus breaks down the performance from the UCLA Bruins in the Final Four keeping up with the undefeated behemoth the Gonzaga Bulldogs and how Jalen Suggs' half-court game-winning shot was iconic.Full Article
Mark Titus on UCLA vs. Gonzaga: ‘I will remember this forever’
