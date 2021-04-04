Liverpool face Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos in Champions League quarter-finals, Manchester City must find a way to stop Erling Haaland, Chelsea take on Porto
The Champions League returns this week with Liverpool travelling to Spain to take on Real Madrid. However, there will be no renewed rivalries between Sergio Ramos and Mohamed Salah due to an injury sustained by the Real captain. Ramos became public enemy number one on Merseyside for his part in Mohamed Salah’s shoulder injury during […]Full Article