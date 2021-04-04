Stanford vs. Arizona: NCAA Tournament championship predictions for women's final
Stanford and Arizona will meet for the women's basketball championship in San Antonio on Sunday in a Pac-12 showdown.
Stanford will fight for its first title since 1992, while Arizona hopes for another stunner in its championship debut.
The NCAA women's college basketball tournament concludes this weekend on ESPN, and you don't need cable to watch.