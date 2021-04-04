Arsenal loanee Joe Willock admits scoring crucial equaliser vs Tottenham ‘makes it sweeter’ after substitute rescues invaluable point for Newcastle

talkSPORT

Published

Arsenal loanee Joe Willock admitted scoring a late equaliser for Newcastle against Tottenham ‘made it sweeter’ after the Magpies fought back from a goal behind to claim a vital point at St James’s Park. With just five minutes remaining, substitute Willock grabbed a crucial equaliser to leave the Magpies three point above Fulham, who face […]

