Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cranks first homer of 2021 in Blue Jays 3-1 win over Yankees

FOX Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees Sunday afternoon by a score of 3-1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also registered his first home run of the 2021 season.

