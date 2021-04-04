The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees Sunday afternoon by a score of 3-1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also registered his first home run of the 2021 season.Full Article
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. cranks first homer of 2021 in Blue Jays 3-1 win over Yankees
