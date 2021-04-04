Manchester United 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Mason Greenwood scores winner
Mason Greenwood scores just his second Premier League goal of the season as Manchester United come from behind to beat Brighton at Old Trafford.Full Article
Danny Welbeck, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all got on the scoresheet on Sunday as Manchester United beat Brighton and Hove..