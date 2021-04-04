Miami Open: Hubert Hurkacz beats Jannik Sinner to win first Masters title
Published
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz claims his first ATP Masters 1000 title by beating Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open final.Full Article
Published
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz claims his first ATP Masters 1000 title by beating Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open final.Full Article
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz defeated Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in straight sets to win the Miami Open and claim the first ATP..