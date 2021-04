Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players to not take Borussia Dortmund and their “incredible quality” lightly in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg. City saw off Dortmund’s Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach to book their last-eight spot, while Die Schwarzgelben edged past Sevilla. It will be the first meeting between the sides since the group stage […]