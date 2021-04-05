News24.com | Premier League weekend: 3 talking points
Published
Manchester City are just 11 points away from clinching a third Premier League title in four years after they outclassed third-placed Leicester 2-0 at the King Power.Full Article
Published
Manchester City are just 11 points away from clinching a third Premier League title in four years after they outclassed third-placed Leicester 2-0 at the King Power.Full Article
Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Foxes 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday to move 17 points clear at the top of the Premier..