Logan Paul says fight with brother Jake Paul ‘would be one of the biggest pay-per-view combat sports events’ ever and could eclipse Floyd Mayweather against Manny Pacquaio
Published
Logan Paul believes a fight against Jake Paul ‘would be one of the biggest and highest grossing pay-per-view combat sports events of all time.’ The brothers from Ohio first shot to fame on YouTube and became social media sensations as they branched out into the world of music, podcasting and even acting. Eventually, both decided […]Full Article