Shannon Sharpe reacts to Jalen Suggs' game-winning shot in Gonzaga's win over UCLA | UNDISPUTED

The undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs had their first true test of the tournament on Saturday night against the Cinderella UCLA Bruins. After forcing overtime, the Bruins tied it up with just over 3 seconds to go thanks to a put-back from Johnny Juzang. But there was just enough time for Jalen Suggs to get the ball past half court and bank home the game-winning shot at the buzzer. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Jalen Suggs' game-winning shot.