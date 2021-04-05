Skip & Shannon react to Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers hosting Jeopardy | UNDISPUTED

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ two weeks of guest-hosting Jeopardy begins tonight. All episodes were taped over two days in February and the QB said he was as prepared as ever. Rodgers said that he took countless notes watching back hours of old episodes so that he could quote, 'absolutely crush it.' Rodgers also called the hosting gig a quote, 'dream job.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Aaron Rodgers new gig.