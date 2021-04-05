Reds' Castellanos suspended 2 for sparking brawl
Published
Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has been suspended for two games and fined for inciting a brawl against the Cardinals. He is appealing the suspension.Full Article
Published
Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos has been suspended for two games and fined for inciting a brawl against the Cardinals. He is appealing the suspension.Full Article
Cardinals Yadier Molina, Nolan Arenado and Jordan Hicks were fined. Nick Castellanos was suspended and fined and two other Reds..