Jesse Lingard has impressed since joining West Ham United on loan in January, with the Manchester United man earning a recall to the England squad under Gareth SouthgateFull Article
Manchester United fans want Jesse Lingard return after his latest West Ham goal
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jesse Lingard is odds on to make Euro 2020 squad according to Trevor Sinclair
Football.london
Manchester United loanee must be in the Euro 2020 squad according to former West Ham man Trevor Sinclair