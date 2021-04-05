Jets trade QB Darnold to Panthers for 3 picks
The Jets have traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers for three draft picks -- a sixth-round pick this year and a second-round pick and fourth-rounder in 2022.Full Article
Darnold is heading to Carolina for multiple draft picks
