Vikings first-round cornerback Jeff Gladney arrested on assault charge
Published
Jeff Gladney turned himself in to authorities in Dallas following an alleged incident of domestic violence, police said.
Published
Jeff Gladney turned himself in to authorities in Dallas following an alleged incident of domestic violence, police said.
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail for an alleged felony assault involving..
The 2020 first-rounder was allegedly involved in an altercation on Friday