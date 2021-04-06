New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton launched a grand slam early and the Bronx Bombers never looked back in their series opening 7-0 win over the division-rival Baltimore Orioles.Full Article
Giancarlo Stanton clubs grand slam as Yankees blow out Orioles, 7-0
