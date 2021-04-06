Fernando Tatis Jr. exits early with shoulder injury as Padres fall to Giants, 3-2

After striking out swinging in the third inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. left the field and did not return. In a 2-2 game in the seventh inning, Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo home run to put the San Francisco Giants ahead of the San Diego Padres, 3-2, in what would be the final score.

