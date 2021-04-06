Angels fans toss trash cans, jeer Astros in win
The Astros heard it all from Angels fans during their loss on Monday -- a game that saw an inflatable trash can and a real one be tossed onto the field.Full Article
Even though the Houston Astros were caught in a sign-stealing scandal in 2017, opposing MLB fans haven't forgotten.