Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clash over Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for England at Euro 2020, with Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Jesse Lingard axed
Published
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had a heated debate about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s involvement for England at Euro 2020. The Liverpool defender was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for last month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers as Kieran Trippier, Reece James and Kyle Walker were selected ahead of him. Both Neville and Carragher picked Alexander-Arnold in […]Full Article