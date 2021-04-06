Man City vs Dortmund tips, betting offers and free bets: Get Citizens at 6/1 to win Champions League clash, Dortmund boosted to colossal 55/1

MANCHESTER CITY meet Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Etihad. And bookmakers 888 Sport are offering brand new customers two amazing price boosts with Pep Guardiola’s side available at 6/1 or the German visitors at 55/1! 888 SPORT – MAN CITY 6/1 | DORTMUND 55/1* To activate this […]